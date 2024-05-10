Much Shelist added Abigail E. Peabody as an associate in its commercial litigation group. She focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation with a focus on the construction field.She has represented developers, contractors and design professionals on matters including highly complex delay impact claims, errors and omissions and design professional negligence claims, faulty workmanship claims, breach of contract claims, and bond and mechanics lien claims.Peabody drafts pleadings, directs discovery, prepares for and …