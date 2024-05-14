Goodman Law Group hired Sharon Doherty Sirott as an attorney. Sirott is a litigator and has represented clients in complex commercial disputes including business tort, trade secret and insurance coverage matters. She also handles arbitrations and mediations.Before joining GLG, Sirott cofounded MartinSirott, which merged into Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP (now part of Raines Feldman Littrell LLP).• Katten attorneys Leigh Brissenden and Matt Hartzler were recognized as National Immigrant Justice Center …