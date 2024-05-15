Ogletree Deakins added Jeffrey L. Rudd as a shareholder to its Chicago office. Rudd joins from Jackson Lewis.Rudd’s practice focuses on high-stakes employment litigation, including claims brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Employment Retirement Income Security Act, Fair Labor Standards Act, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act and other state statutes and common law doctrines.• The Institute for Inclusion in the …