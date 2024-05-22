Boodell & Domanskis LLC hired Noah S. Parrill as an associate.Parrill focuses his practice on transactional matters and will also assist clients in real estate, estate planning, probate and general corporate matters.• The Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism added Becky Harris as its instructional design manager.Harris will expand the commission’s role as a thought leader in professional responsibility legal education. That will include engaging with Illinois continuing legal education course …