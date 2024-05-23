Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres hired Penelope Campbell and Ari W. Krigel as partners in its real estate practice group.Campbell has experience across various aspects of commercial real estate, including acquisition, disposition, borrower-side financing, development and leasing of commercial real estate in all asset classes.Krigel is a commercial real estate attorney who represents large institutional investors, national and regional lenders and mid-market real estate investment and development companies. He handles …