Sheppard Mullin hired Thomas V. Panoff as a partner in its business trial practice group. He joins from Mayer Brown LLP. Panoff also is the incoming president of the Chicago Bar Foundation.His practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and investigations across industries such as financial services, fintech, private equity, hedge fund, healthcare, pharmaceutical, insurance, technology, manufacturing and consumer goods. He also advises boards of directors and C-suite executives on enterprise risk and compliance …