Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani added Brian M. Dougherty as a partner to its employment law, professional liability and commercial litigation practice groups.Dougherty represents clients with matters under state and federal anti-discrimination laws as well as matters related to employment termination, breach of contract, trade secrets, business torts, Uniform Commercial Code and preference avoidance actions under the United States Bankruptcy Code.He has litigated complex landlord/tenant matters that include casualty …