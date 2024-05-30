Beermann LLP hired Charles M. Wright as an associate. He will focus his practice on family law.Prior to joining the bar, Wright was a law clerk at the firm.• Ancel Glink has acquired Knight Nicastro MacKay’s Illinois local government practice group. The group consists of Michael B. Stillman and Mark H. Sterk, who will be partners. Richard F. Bruen and Kevin L. Sterk will be senior counsel.Ancel Glink also hired Roger L. Strandlund as a partner in its Moline office and Daiana R. Man and Alexandra C. Cambiazo as …