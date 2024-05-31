Schaumburg-based Lavelle Law has created a dealership law practice group. The firm will represent motor vehicle and other equipment dealerships on matters impacting their businesses. That includes franchise relationships, business operations and consumer disputes.The new practice group will be led by Sarah J. Reusché after she was hired by the firm as an associate. She earned her J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Most recently Reusché was practicing law in Wisconsin.• University of Chicago Law School …