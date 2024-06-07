Taft Law added five attorneys to its litigation and intellectual property practice groups in the firm’s Chicago office.Ryanne Bush Dent joins as a partner in the litigation group. She advises commercial clients through complex construction and fiduciary litigation in both state and federal courts. She works with architects, engineers, contractors, subcontractors, developers, owners, lenders and title insurance underwriters. She joins from Ice Miller.Joseph R. Lanser is a partner in the intellectual property group. As …