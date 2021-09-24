DLA Piper announced that Daniel Fazio has joined the firm’s employment practice as a partner in Chicago.Fazio represents employers across the spectrum of labor and employment law. His practice focuses on employment litigation and counseling, with a particular emphasis on restrictive covenant, unfair competition and trade secret matters, class and collective action litigation, ERISA litigation, and wage-and-hour litigation and compliance, as well as advice and counsel on employment-related aspects of complex M&A …