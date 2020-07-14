Brennan Burtker LLC promoted Kenneth C. Hoffmann III to partner.Hoffmann represents individuals, hospital networks and health-care providers in complex cases. He has experience in medical malpractice, intellectual property, employment discrimination catastrophic property damage and personal injury matters.• The Federal Bar Association, Chicago Chapter is hosting a free webinar Thursday from 3-5 p.m. for young lawyers, summer associates and law students.“Northern District Practice for Newer Lawyers and Lawyers-To …