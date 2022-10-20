Chester A. Lizak, a founding partner at DiMonte & Lizak, died last month at 85.Lizak, of Glenview, was known for his work in both personal injury matters and defending criminal cases.He was described by longtime law partner Alan Stefaniak as “competent and honorable,” with a stellar ethical code.“Anytime we had a partnership meeting and there would be a discussion of something, and if it even hinted of some type of impropriety, Chet spoke up very strongly that we weren’t going to pursue anything …