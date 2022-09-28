SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The State Bar of California said Tuesday it is again investigating Mark Geragos, one of California’s best-known celebrity lawyers, and another prominent attorney over how money was spent from a multimillion-dollar insurance settlement related to the Armenian Genocide.Geragos and Los Angeles attorney Brian Kabateck denied any wrongdoing and said they have cooperated in previous investigations by the bar.Geragos’ clients have included Michael Jackson, Colin Kaepernick, Winona Ryder …