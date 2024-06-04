The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) incorrectly terminated a woman’s housing assistance over allegations that she failed to report $42,000 in PPP loans as income, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the CHA failed to prove that the plaintiff had an undisclosed small business as a source of income or that she committed fraud in connection with the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP).Justice Carl A. Walker delivered the judgment of the court.Kimberly Saunders began …