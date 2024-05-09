An environmentalist who alleges director Martha Williams of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is serving in her post illegally has no federal claim against her, an appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to revive plaintiff Robert H. Aland’s lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment that Williams does not meet the qualifications set out in 16 U.S.C. Section 742b(b) to hold her office.That provision states: “No individual may be appointed as the Director unless he is, by …