Two men whose drug convictions were thrown out waited too long to file a lawsuit alleging their arrest violated their constitutional rights, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer dismissed the suit Dion Bullock and James Davis Jr. filed under the Civil Rights Act, 42 U.S.C. Section 1983. Pallmeyer rejected the argument that the two-year statute of limitations on the men’s claims did not begin running until January 2018.That was when a state court vacated Bullock’s …