A judge Thursday threw out a lawsuit challenging Illinois’ TRUST Act, which limits the ability of state and local law enforcement officers to assist federal authorities seeking to detain undocumented immigrants.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston did not rule on the merits of arguments that the TRUST Act is preempted by federal law and the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause.Instead, he held the Illinois sheriffs challenging the act do not have standing under Title III of the Constitution to pursue …