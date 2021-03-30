The 11th Amendment bars business owners and individual workers from pursuing claims that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker violated their constitutional rights by issuing stay-at-home orders and shutting down nonessential businesses in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit brought against Pritzker and the state of Illinois by the owners and workers.“The judicial power of the United States shall not …