A securities broker facing a claim brought by disgruntled clients lost a bid to postpone an in-person arbitration hearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow denied Carlos Legaspy’s motions for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction that would have halted a virtual evidentiary hearing scheduled to begin Monday. Lefkow held Legaspy failed to meet the requirements for obtaining a restraining order or injunction, which are the same for either …