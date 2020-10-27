A federal appeals court cleared the way for Indiana officials to enforce a law prohibiting voters from suing on Election Day to extend polling hours if unforeseen circumstances prevent them from casting their ballots. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that barring voters from turning to the state courts in the face of technology problems or other glitches places an undue burden on the constitutional right to vote.The Indiana General Assembly amended the state’s election code last year to allow …