City-imposed liens on vehicles impounded for unpaid fines may not stick in all bankruptcy cases, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood rejected the city’s argument that the liens are statutory liens — described in the U.S. Bankruptcy Code as those “arising solely by force of a statute.” Statutory leans cannot be avoided through bankruptcy proceedings.Instead, the city’s liens are based on liability findings made in quasi-judicial proceedings and, therefore, are judicial liens …