My cousin’s son recently graduated from law school in Virginia. He’s an outstanding young man who I know will be a fine addition to the bar. I couldn’t be prouder.As his graduation approached, I shared some thoughts with him about entering the profession. Among them, I tried to convey the importance of seeking out mentors, especially as a new attorney.But not just any mentors. I urged him to carefully seek out mentors who represent the type of lawyer that he aspires to become. Lawyers who are committed to their clients …