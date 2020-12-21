The city of Chicago’s top attorney resigned Sunday in the fallout of a botched police raid on the home of a Black woman who was not allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed.Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner announced the move in an email to employees, saying he was only recently involved with the legal case connected to police video of the February 2019 wrongful raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young. Flessner did not say if he was asked to resign.“It is clear that the raid of Anjanette …