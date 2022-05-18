The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay $1.2 million to a man who alleged that he was sexually abused when he was 12 years old by a defrocked priest who was convicted of sexually abusing several boys, the man’s attorney announced on Tuesday.The settlement of the case before a lawsuit was filed was announced in a news release by attorney Lyndsay A. Markley of Lyndsay Markley Law and marks the latest chapter in the story of Daniel McCormack, one of the most notorious pedophiles in the history of Chicago’s …