When Karen P. Layng joined Girl Scouts as a self-described “introverted, small girl,” she started down a path that would shape the rest of her life and career.Now an attorney with her own firm in Chicago, Layng has never strayed far from her Girl Scout roots. The active volunteer and troop leader was recently elected by the Girl Scouts of USA to be the president of its National Board.“I wouldn’t be who I am now without my leadership experience from Girl Scouts and my troop leaders,” Layng said. “I came from an immigrant …