Legal history was made when Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States.President Joe Biden on Friday honored a campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to the high court when he nominated Jackson to the seat being vacated by Justice Stephen G. Breyer when he retires at the end of this term.For Black women working in the legal industry in Chicago and the nation, the nomination is a long-awaited milestone.Patricia Brown Holmes, managing partner of Riley Safer …