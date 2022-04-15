The Chicago Board of Education breached its contract with a tutoring company by not paying for all the services it provided even though it was under criminal indictment at the time, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate court ruled that the tutoring service’s criminal activities were unrelated to its service for Chicago Public Schools (CPS), affirming the trial jury’s verdict in the company’s favor.Justice Maureen E. Connors delivered the judgment of the panel.In September 2014, Babbage Net …