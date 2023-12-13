Mary Richardson-Lowry, speaking to the Chicago Bar Association five months into her role as the city’s corporation counsel, said she’s seeking to expand outside counsel next year and working to foster a collaborative internal environment within the city’s legal department.Richardson-Lowry said Monday the department is accepting queries from law firms interested in becoming outside counsel.The first Black woman to serve as the city’s top attorney, Richardson-Lowry said the Law Department has nearly 300 lawyers in its 18 …