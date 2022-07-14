The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, alleging recent renovations to Wrigley Field violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to accommodate wheelchair users.“The Cubs rebuilt much of Wrigley Field and had ample opportunity — and a significant ADA obligation — to incorporate wheelchair seating and other accessible elements into the updated facility,” John R. Lausch, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release. The lawsuit, filed in the …