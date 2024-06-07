Andrea Hanis

Peter Mierzwa, president and publisher of Law Bulletin Media, accepts the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence for the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin on Thursday at the Illinois Press Association convention. — John Sadowski/Chicago Daily Law Bulletin

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin won the top award for small newspapers statewide at the Illinois Press Association’s annual Excellence in News and Advertising convention Thursday.

The Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence is awarded to the newspaper earning the most points in its circulation division. Points are tallied for first- through fourth-place awards in categories including general excellence, news writing, opinion, photography and design.

“The sweepstakes award is a testament to the work of the entire editorial team,” said editor Andrea Hanis. “It’s so gratifying to see the newsroom recognized for impressive work done consistently across a wide range of categories.”

The CDLB won 24 awards in total, 16 for its news coverage and eight for its advertising.

Nearly 100 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 39 editorial categories. Awards were presented at the group’s annual convention in Bloomington-Normal.

Reporter Grace Barbic won first place in government beat reporting in the division for her coverage of the Illinois Supreme Court.

Contributor Donald “Pat” Eckler took first in the column category for his “For the Defense” column.

Senior print production coordinator John Sadowski won first for single-page design.

Placing in other categories were digital editor Emma Zelewsky, reporter Patricia Manson, contributor Dan Cotter, production designer Susan Englund and former intern Gallianne Lily MacLeod.

The advertising department, led by Adam Hrejsa, won first-place awards for general excellence, best online ad and best political ad. It placed for its Women in Law special section and others, with named winners including design manager Julie Leuck.