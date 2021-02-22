Andrés J. Gallegos, a Chicago disability rights attorney, was appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the National Council on Disability, a federal agency that advises the White House and Congress on disability issues. Gallegos was appointed as board chair by Biden on Jan. 20, hours after the inauguration. The NCD board is comprised of five presidential appointees and four congressional appointees.“I was surprised and incredibly humbled by the appointment,” said Gallegos. “I had spoken to members of the transition team in …