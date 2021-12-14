A Chicago City Council committee on Monday recommended paying $2.9 million to a woman who was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a botched raid of her home in 2019.The Finance Committee’s unanimous approval to recommend the settlement for social worker Anjanette Young will be considered Wednesday by the full City Council, which almost always follows the committee’s recommendations.“The city has never disputed Ms. Young suffered an indignity” during the raid, city Corporation Counsel Celia Meza told the …