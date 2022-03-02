A suburban Chicago businessman has admitted to swindling two hospitals that had sought coveted protective face masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. of Burr Ridge pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Chicago to wire fraud and money laundering charges. He now likely faces a sentence of about three years in prison and an order directing him to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution.His sentencing is set for May 25.Haggerty, 45, was first charged in a criminal complaint filed in …