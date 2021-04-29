A federal judge on Wednesday awarded more than $391,000 in attorney fees to the city of Chicago in its successful battle against the Trump administration’s attempt to withhold public safety funds.U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber made the award in litigation sparked by the Trump administration’s demand that the city help enforce civil immigration law in order to receive funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.The city sued the federal government twice — first in August 2017 and then in October …