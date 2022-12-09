Tis the season to be jolly!From the Christmas windows at Macy’s to the Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza, past the brilliant lights along Michigan Avenue and the Gold Coast, and the beautiful display of lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo and on and on, amid the exultations of Happy Chanukah, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, December has become the most festive month in the city.And, as usual, local theaters have responded with their showings of holiday fare.For the first time in 17 years, “Too Hot to Handel …