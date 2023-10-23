A federal judge threw out a lawsuit challenging housing officials’ decision to grant the Chicago Fire Football Club a long-term lease on a vacant lot where the professional soccer team plans to build a training facility.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois held the public housing advocates who brought the suit against the Chicago Housing Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development lack standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution …