Chicago will follow the state in lifting face mask requirements for many indoor spaces next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday. The mandate will also be lifted for Illinois courts.Lightfoot said falling COVID-19 cases “continue to trend in the right direction.” Starting Feb. 28, Chicago will also stop requiring proof of vaccination for venues including restaurants. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois’ indoor mask order would by March.The Illinois Supreme Court will also remove …