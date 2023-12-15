The accomplished Sidney Friedman and amazing Jamie Allan are two of Chicago’s growing number of talented magicians and mind readers. In Chicago circles, their names are as well known as those of Harry Houdini and Harry Blackstone. Their close-up magic features sleight-of-hand skills and card tricks that amaze and astonish the audience.Friedman, a Northbrook native, has appeared on the Today show and WGN Morning News. He’s also performed at former State Sen. Bill Marovitz’s pop-up speakeasy called The …