The U.S. Supreme Court did not allow a little thing like consistency get in the way of its quest to deny Asian immigrants American citizenship.In 1922, the high court held that a law allowing only “free white persons” and “persons of African nativity or persons of African descent” to become naturalized citizens excluded a man born in Japan.The court rejected the man’s argument that he was white because his skin was as pale as that of white Americans. Instead, the court ruled only members of the “Caucasian race” qualified …