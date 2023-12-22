Darien Harris spent more than 12 years in an Illinois prison, convicted of murder in part on the testimony of an eyewitness who was legally blind.Harris, who was released from prison on Tuesday, was convicted in 2014 for the 2011 fatal shooting of a man at a gas station on Chicago’s South Side. His case is the latest in a dozen exonerations this year in Cook County, where defendants have been represented by attorneys with The Exoneration Project. “It does seem in the past few months there have been a larger number than …