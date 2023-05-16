The City of Chicago and a group of Chicago Police Department officers will have to produce personal financial details on 10 officers who allegedly pointed guns at minors during a series of searches as well as a document about a confidential informant, a federal judge held.U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois wrote that a magistrate judge correctly ordered the production of the documents in the case of a woman who alleged that police violated her and her children’s civil rights …