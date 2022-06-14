The Chicago Police Department established convincing evidence that a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request after a police shooting was unduly burdensome and that some of the records were exempt, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled.A watchdog group and community activists sought information about the police shooting of Latrell Allen in August 2020. Allen survived and was charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at police.John Kraft, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Edgar …