A Chicago police sergeant has been fired for his role in a botched 2019 raid at the home of a Black woman who was handcuffed while naked after police officers were sent to the wrong address.The Chicago Police Board voted 5-3 Thursday to fire Sgt. Alex Wolinski for multiple rules violations and “failure of leadership" in the raid at the apartment of Anjanette Young, according to a 31-page written ruling, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.Young, a social worker, was getting ready for bed in February 2019 when several …