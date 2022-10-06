A Chicago police officer shot an armed man who entered a police station on the city’s West Side “ranting” anti-law enforcement statements on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said.Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference that the man walked into the lobby of the Ogden District station shortly before 1 p.m. holding a plastic bag with what appeared to be the barrel of a gun …