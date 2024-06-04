Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling on Tuesday touted the nation’s second-largest police department as fully prepared to handle crowds of protesters expected during the Democratic National Convention, including new ways to handle possible mass arrests.Law enforcement agencies have been planning for more than a year for the August convention that is expected to draw an estimated 50,000 visitors and massive protests.“Make no mistake, we are ready,” Snelling said during a news conference alongside U.S. Secret Service …