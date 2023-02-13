A former Legal Prep Charter Academy student does not have a case against Chicago Public Schools for purportedly failing to protect her from a basketball coach who was later charged with sexually assaulting her, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed the claims in the student’s lawsuit accusing CPS of violating her rights by letting Jamel M. Helaire-Jones work at Legal Prep. Gettleman also dismissed some, but not all, of the student's …