The City of Chicago Board of Education will have to face claims brought by former students alleging its Quiet Time program was a forced religious exercise, a federal judge held.In two separate lawsuits, former Bogan Computer Technical High School students Kaya Hudgins, Mariyah Green, as well as Green’s mother Shavon Gibson, sued the school board, David Lynch Foundation (DLF) and the University of Chicago.The lawsuit centered around the implementation of a program called Quiet Time in several Chicago public schools …