Since the play was first performed, William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” has often been referred to as one of the Bard of Avon’s “problem plays.”To me, a “problem play” is one that fails miserably at the box office. But I assure you that director Henry Godinez’s modern production — showing through Nov. 27 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier — will not fall victim to that fate. The flashy production, set in Cuba during the early 1950s instead of Shakespeare’s 17th century Vienna, is an impressive and …