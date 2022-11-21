A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village’s then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle.The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement on Nov. 8, resolving a lawsuit that was filed in January 2020 on behalf of Mark Berkshire, 51. The settlement still needs a judge’s approval.Berkshire’s attorney, Victor P. Henderson, confirmed the settlement Friday. He said Berkshire remains in a nursing …